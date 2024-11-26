Durban [South Africa], November 26 (ANI): Skipper and right-hand batter Temba Bavuma returned to the squad as South Africa announced their playing XI for the opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

In an ODI against Ireland last month, Bavuma fell awkwardly while trying to complete a run. He retired hurt on 35 and didn't turn up to take the field later in the match.

The elbow injury bears similarity to the one that Bavuma sustained on a T20I tour of India in 2022. Later that year, the injury ruled him out of South Africa's tour of England. In Bavuma's place, Matthew Breetzke was called in and received his debut Test cap in Mirpur

Meanwhile, the first Test match of the Africa-Lanka series will kick off on November 27 and conclude on December 1 in Durban. The second and final long-format match will be played in Port Elizabeth on December 5-9.

Aiden Markram had led the Proteas to a 2-0 series sweep on their recent tour of Bangladesh. Bavuma is back at the helm to lead the side after recovering from a left elbow injury.

Also returning back to action for the Proteas red-ball side is the pace duo of Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, both of whom had last featured in the longest format during the India tour of South Africa earlier this year.

The three players will be replacing Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, and Dane Paterson - all of whom were a part of South Africa's mammoth innings-and-273-run win against Bangladesh back in October - in the playing XI.

South Africa, who currently sit fifth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, are still in contention for a maiden WTC Final spot with four matches - two more against Pakistan - yet to play in the remaining cycle.

Visitors Sri Lanka are also in the run, currently occupying the third spot in the points table, only below India and Australia.

Series schedule:

First Test: Durban, November 2-December 1

Second Test: Port Elizabeth, December 5-9

South Africa playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada. (ANI)

