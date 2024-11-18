For most cricketers, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a chance to make quick money and gain instant recognition. However, for a few like Tabraiz Shamsi, the IPL is not as important as playing for the country, which the spinner highlighted while responding to a fan on social media site X ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 Mega Auction. A user taunted Shamsi about the upcoming IPL auction when the South African cricketer showcased his uncanny resemblance to the T20I stats of Jasprit Bumrah. Tabraiz Shamsi Shares He and Jasprit Bumrah Have Similar Stats in T20Is, South African Spinner Says 'Such a Crazy Coincidence' (See Post).

Tabraiz Shamsi Responds To A Fan

This happened with over 7 years of hard work and giving my all for my country so I'm not sure what you're going on about.... eh? Not everyone's world revolves around the IPL auction.. Im pretty content with my life... whatever is written for us will always come to us https://t.co/KwyjKu45M6 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) November 17, 2024

