Sri Lanka National Cricket Team is all set to play an away two-match Test series against the South Africa National Cricket Team. Sri Lanka will be looking to stay in the form after defeating New Zealand in Tests on Sri Lankan soil. South Africa will be looking to be back in the form as they are coming in after losing a T20I series against India. Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2024 in India and hence, the matches are will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD and HD TV channels. Fans in India can tune into the JioCinema app and website to view the live streaming of the SA vs SL Test Series 2024. ICC Board To Meet on November 29 To Finalise Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Lankan lions are here to roar on Protea shores! 🇿🇦⚔️🇱🇰



Which of these teams will get closer to securing a WTC finale berth?



Find out by watching the 1st #SAvSL Test, LIVE tomorrow from 1 pm on #JioCinema & #Sports18 🙌 #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/c7FKeqzd1e— Sports18 (@Sports18) November 26, 2024

