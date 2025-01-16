Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will lead the Indian team in the upcoming International Masters League which will be held in the country from February 22 to March 16.

The other teams participating in the tournament are Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Also Read | Ryan ten Doeschate, Abhishek Nayar's Roles Under Scanner As BCCI Aren't Happy With 'KKR Touch': Source.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is the commissioner of the league.

The D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the matches of the International Masters League.

Also Read | India vs Bhutan Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND vs BHU Group Stage Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast.

West Indies will be led by batting great Brian Lara, the legendary Kumar Sangakkara will be in charge of Sri Lanka, all-time great all-rounder Jacques Kallis will captain South Africa, with former stars Eoin Morgan and Shane Watson leading Australia and England respectively.

League commissioner Gavaskar expressed his excitement: "The International Masters League promises to showcase cricket in all its glory, as it brings together some of the finest players to ever grace the game." 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)