India vs Bhutan Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: India will continue their Kho Kho World Cup 2025 campaign as they take on Bhutan in their last group stage encounter. India is hosting the inaugural edition of the ancient game of the nation and the hosts have been on fire in the World Cup as they have dominantly won all three games they have played in the group stage. They defeated Nepal, Brazil and Peru respectively and now are all set to take on Bhutan in the last and final game of the group stages. India have their one step in the quarterfinal and they will continue their winning momentum into the knockouts. India Beat Peru 70-38 in Kho Kho World Cup 2025; Pratik Waikar and Co Produce Outstanding Performance To Register Hattrick of Wins in Inaugural Edition of KKWC.

India had a solid game in their last match against Peru at the Indira Gandhi Indorr Stadium in Delhi On January 15. Captain Pratik Waikar won the toss and opted to attack first and riding on the performances of Mehul, Ramji Kashyap and Aniket Pote, India took a signifcant lead in the start. The game breaking moment came in the Turn 2 when Peru were attacking as the likes of Rokeson Singh, Suyash, Sachin Bhargo completely exhausted the Peru players, eventually dominating the Turn 3. Peru tried their best in the turn 4 but it was not enough as the hosts cruised to victory by a margin of 70-38.

When is India vs Bhutan Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Kho Kho Team will take on the Bhutan National Kho Kho Team in what is expected a nail-biting clash at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on January 16. The India vs Bhutan match is scheduled to start at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Begins With Spectacular Opening Ceremony in New Delhi.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bhutan Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. Fans in India can watch the India vs Bhutan live telecast on the Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First TV channels. Doordarshan Sports will also provide India vs Bhutan live telecast. For India vs Bhutan online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Bhutan, Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official broadcast platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the India vs Bhutan live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription for the same. India are favourites to enter the quarterfinal unbeaten.

