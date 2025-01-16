Mumbai, January 16: Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar's roles are under scanner as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) aren't happy with the apparent 'Kolkata Knight Riders touch' in the team management, according to a source from the BCCI. Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and former Netherlands star Ryan Ten Doeschate joined Team India's support staff as assistant coaches during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Nayar and Doeschate were also the assistant coaches at KKR and worked with Gambhir. Under Gambhir's mentorship, the Kolkata-based franchise won the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. Kevin Pietersen Expresses Interest in Becoming India National Cricket Team’s Batting Coach.

According to a recent report from ESPNcricinfo, BCCI is set to implement stricter protocols during Team India's tours. The report added that BCCI will limit the players spending time with their families on tours. The players will also be barred from taking independent transport to commute during practice and matches.

Meanwhile, Team India conceded a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and lost the opportunity to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's. Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli came under fire for an underwhelming Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign and overall a very disappointing 2024/25 season of Test cricket.

Sharma (31 runs in three matches and five innings at an average of 6.20) and Virat Kohli (190 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 23.75 with a century) lacked big time with the bat. Virat fell for the outside-off-stump trap throughout the series, most notably by pacer Scott Boland who dismissed him four times.

The 2024-25 season of Tests has been miserable for 'Ro-Ko' (Rohit and Kohli). While Rohit scored just 164 runs in eight matches and 15 innings at an average of 10.93 with best score of 52, Virat scored a shambolic 382 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings at an average of 22.87, with just a century and fifty each.