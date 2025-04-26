Avondale [US], April 26 (ANI): Sahith Theegala holed a 10-footer for an eagle, and with his teammate Aaron Rai, he moved into the Top-10 with a second-round 69 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They were playing the alternate shot format.

The Indian-origin pair had a birdie on the first, an eagle on the second and a birdie on the seventh. They dropped a shot on the fifth and parred the remaining holes, including all nine on the back stretch, as per the PGA press release.

Akshay Bhatia, who, along with Theegala, is signed with Hero, missed the cut as he played alongside Carson Young.

PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo shot a 3-under 69 in alternate-shot play to remain atop the leaderboard.

Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are six strokes back.

Salinda and Velo had a 17-under 127 at breezy TPC Louisiana after breaking the tournament better-ball record with a 58 on Thursday in the TOUR's only team event. Andrew Novak and Ben Gryphon were a stroke back after a 66.

The teams will play better ball Saturday and alternate shot Sunday.

Playing the back nine first, Salinda and Velo made the turn at one over, then rallied with four birdies on the easier front nine.

Novak is coming off a playoff loss last week to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage, his second straight top-three finish.

McIlroy, making his first start since winning the Masters, and Lowry were tied for 16th at 11 under after a 69. The Irish stars eagled the par-5 second and played the first 12 holes in 6 under. They were three over on the last six, dropping strokes on the par-4 13th, par-3 17th and par-5 18th.

Danish identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard were third at 15 under after a 70. They shot 59 on Thursday. (ANI)

