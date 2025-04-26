Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26: Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh completed 1,000 runs in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. Prabhsimran reached the milestone during the IPL game against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. During the match, Prabhsimran played a superb knock of 83 in 49 balls, with six fours and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 169.39. IPL 2025: CAB Pays Tribute to Victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack During KKR vs PBKS Match.

His innings was that of two parts. In his first 32 balls, he made 34 runs at a strike rate of 106.25. But in his successive 17 balls, he exploded, getting 49 runs at a strike rate of 288.23.

This season, he has made 292 runs in nine innings at an average of 32.44, with a couple of half-centuries, and his runs are coming at a strike rate of 168.78. His best score is 83.

Overall, in 43 matches, he has made 1,048 runs at an average of 24.37 and a strike rate of 151.88, with a century and five fifties. His best score was 103. The 2023 season was his best so far, with 358 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25.57 and a strike rate of 150.42, with a century and fifty, and the best score of 103. IPL 2025: Indigenous Anti-Drone System Safeguarding Airspace During Ongoing Indian Premier League All Over India.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bat first. A 120-run stand between Prabhsimran (83 in 49 balls, with six fours and six sixes) and Priyansh Arya (69 in 35 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) started off things wonderfully for PBKS. Shreyas Iyer (25* in 16 balls, with a four and six) and Josh Inglis (11* in six balls, with two fours) ended PBKS' innings at 201/4 in 20 overs.

Vaibhav Arora (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR.

PBKS needs to defend 202 runs for their sixth win of the season. (ANI)

