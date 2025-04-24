Mumbai, April 24: Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth felt that India's seasoned opener, Rohit Sharma, delivered a rollicking display with the bat against Sunrisers in Hyderabad, reminding everyone of the reason why he is classified as a "legend". The beleaguered Sunrisers Hyderabad were left in tatters by Trent Boult's searing spell in the first innings. In the second, Rohit took the brunt on his shoulders to wreak havoc and put the final nail in the coffin, burying Hyderabad along with their hopes for victory. Vision, Stability and Perfect Timing: Matthew Hayden Lauds Mumbai Indians Opener Rohit Sharma’s ‘Well-Measured’ Knock vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It wasn't a short and effective start from Rohit that he is known to deliver. For the second game on the trot, he gave himself time, spent time on the crease and flaunted his muscles while effortlessly picking up boundaries during his 70(46) onslaught.

While relying on Rohit's 70-run blitzkrieg, Mumbai gunned down the sub-par 144-run target to secure a seven-wicket triumph with a handful of overs to spare. Srikkanth was in awe of Rohit's class while wishing luck to the Sunrisers for next year, hinting that their chances to qualify for the playoffs are done and dusted.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth Lauds Rohit Sharma

What a knock and what a time to come into form! If this guy is in the wicket for more than 6 overs then God help the opposition! There is a reason why he's a legend and he just showed all of us why? Good luck SRH next year! #SRHvsMI #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/WzFH0HNbQQ — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 23, 2025

As Rohit broke the backbone of the Sunrisers' defence, he completed 12,000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the second Indian player and the eighth overall to achieve the milestone. In 456 matches and 443 innings, Rohit has made 12,058 runs at an average of 30.91, with eight centuries and 80 fifties. His best score is 121*. He is the eighth-highest run-getter in T20s. IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Backs Mumbai Indians To Reach Indian Premier League Playoffs After Seven-Wicket Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘MI Know How To Make Comeback and Take the Lead’.

The highest run-getter among Indians in T20s is Virat Kohli, who has made 13,208 runs in 407 matches and 390 innings at an average of 41.79 and a strike rate of 134.33, with nine centuries and 101 fifties and the best score of 122*. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in the format.

