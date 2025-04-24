Mumbai, April 24: Following Mumbai Indians' fourth consecutive win in the IPL 2025 season, former India spinner Piyush Chawla said the five-time champions know how to make a comeback and take the lead in the tournament. Hardik Pandya-led side outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets as Rohit Sharma played a knock of 70 runs to comfortably chase a modest 144 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. With the win, Mumbai have climbed to third spot in the points table to stage a strong comeback following their dismal start in the cash-rich league. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won SRH vs MI Indian Premier League 2025 Match 41?.

“They are on a roll at the moment. The kind of cricket they are playing, all the games they’ve won recently have been convincing victories. They haven’t really had to struggle. The bowlers are doing their job, the batters are doing wonders with the bat, and the middle order isn’t even getting a chance to bat. That’s a great sign for any team. This is why we always say Mumbai Indians is a team that knows how to make a comeback and take the lead," Chawla said on JioHotstar.

"Earlier, there were concerns about Rohit Sharma not scoring runs, but in the last two games, he has stepped up. Hardik Pandya is in great form, both with the bat and ball, which gives him a lot of confidence and that reflects in his captaincy as well.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, while Mumbai Indians will next host Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Other than Rohit, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav struck a 29-ball 40 not out studded with two sixes and five fours to earn applause from the veteran spinner. Rohit Sharma Second Indian Batsman To Complete 12,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

"We all know what Suryakumar Yadav is capable of when he gets going. In the last game, we saw a great innings from him, which must have given him a lot of confidence. He came in with a clear plan. He took 3-4 balls to get his eye in, then started playing his signature sweeps and some classy shots over cover. The way he batted today, he looked like the Suryakumar Yadav we all know, a batter who can dominate any bowling attack. It was just brilliant," Chawla said.

