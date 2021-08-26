Leeds, Aug 26 (PTI) In-form skipper Joe Root smashed yet another hundred as England ended the second day of the third cricket Test at 423 for 8, taking a first-innings lead of 345 runs against India here on Thursday.

Root once again led from the front with his 8th hundred against India, a splendid 121 off 165 balls laced with 14 hits to the fence.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Included in Portugal Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

He added 139 runs with Dawid Malan (70) before sharing a 52-run stand with Jonny Bairstow (29) to put England in a commanding position with three days to go in the match.

At the draw of stumps, Craig Overton (24) and Ollie Robinson (0) were at the crease.

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for August 27: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 3.

For India, Mohammed Shami (3/87) was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Mohammed Siraj (2/86) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/58) were the other wickettakers.

On Wednesday, England had dismissed India for a paltry 78 in 40.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 78 allout in 40.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18; James Anderson 3/6, Craig Overton 3/14).

England 1st innings: 423 for 8 in 129 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 3/87).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)