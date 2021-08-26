Leeds, Aug 26 (PTI) England extended their lead to 220 runs after reaching 298 for 3 at tea on the second day of the third cricket Test against India here on Thursday.

Skipper Joe Root (80) was at the crease during the break as Mohammed Siraj removed David Malan (70) at the stroke of tea.

Also Read | Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for August 27: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Events & Live Streaming Details for Day 3.

In the morning session, pacer Mohammed Shami had accounted for Rory Burns (61), while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Haseeb Hameed (68).

On Wednesday, England had dismissed India for a paltry 78 in 40.4 overs.

Also Read | CPL 2021 Live Streaming Online on FanCode, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Watch Free Live TV Telecast of Caribbean Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports in India.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 78 allout in 40.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18; James Anderson 3/6, Craig Overton 3/14).

England 1st innings: 298 for 3 in 94 overs (Joe Root 80 not out, David Malan 70, Haseeb Hameed 68; Mohammed Shami 1/73, Ravindra Jadeja 1/38, Mohammed Siraj 1/67).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)