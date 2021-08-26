Trinbago Knight Riders will kickoff CPL 2021 season with a match against Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 26, 2021. The clash has a scheduled start time of 07:30 PM IST. The live telecast of the game will be available on the Star Sports network with Fancode providing the live streaming.

