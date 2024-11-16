Johannesburg [South Africa], November 16 (ANI): In a remarkable series victory in South Africa, India triumphed 3-1, with Tilak Varma being named the best fielder of the series by the Indian team. The young cricketer outshone strong contenders Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav to claim the accolade.

Stand-in fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh requested captain Suryakumar Yadav to announce the winner. Yadav approached Samson, shook his hand, and then, to the surprise and delight of the dressing room, declared Tilak Varma the best fielder. The room erupted in laughter and applause, reflecting the camaraderie and team spirit.

The award was presented to Tilak by stand-in head coach VVS Laxman. Upon receiving the medal, Tilak humbly dedicated the honour, saying, "I want to say one thing, Rinku's God's plan."

In addition to Tilak's recognition, Ravi Bishnoi was named the Best Fielder of the final T20I for his outstanding catch, underscoring India's exceptional fielding throughout the series.

The tradition of awarding the best fielder of the match began during India's World Cup campaign last year and remains an integral part of the team's culture.

As for the fourth T20I, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first after winning the toss. The decision proved fruitful as the team delivered an exceptional performance.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings, forging a solid 73-run partnership. Abhishek played a dynamic knock, hitting two fours and four sixes, before being dismissed by Lutho Sipamla in the sixth over.

In the death overs, the partnership between Tilak Varma and Samson continued to flourish. Samson brought up his century in just 51 balls during the 18th over, followed by Tilak reaching his second T20I hundred in the next over.

Their record-breaking 210-run partnership propelled India to a formidable 283/1. Samson scored a blistering 109 off 51 balls, while Tilak remained unbeaten on 120 off just 47 deliveries.

The South African bowling attack struggled, with Lutho Sipamla being the only wicket-taker. However, he also conceded the most runs, allowing India to dominate.

In response, South Africa's batting faltered, with only Tristan Stubbs (43 off 29 balls, including three fours and two sixes) and David Miller (36 off 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) showing resistance. The rest of the batting lineup failed to make an impact.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy spearheaded India's bowling attack, successfully restricting South Africa to 148 runs with an over to spare.

India's emphatic 135-run victory in the fourth match secured a 3-1 series win, marking their fifth series triumph in South Africa. (ANI)

