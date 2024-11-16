There are only days remaining ahead of the first Test between India and Australia at the Optus Cricket Stadium in Perth. The Test match will commence another Border Gavaskar Trophy series for which fans are waiting eagerly. The first Test will be played November 22. The Team India cricketers have already reached Perth and have started training for the series. They have also had an India A tour just ahead of the series so that some players can get a hang of the conditions. India are coming out of a 3-0 defeat to New Zealand and will be hungry. They have scheduled a intra-squad match as simulation at the WACA Stadium they are practicing in. Virat Kohli Goes for Scans Following Training Session, KL Rahul Suffers Injury Scare After Getting Hit During India vs India A Warm-Up Match Ahead Of IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

According to reports, star Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has injured his finger while fielding on the second day of India's intra-squad training match at the WACA. He hurt his left hand while fielding in the slips and left the field, not to return. Scans revealed that he has a fracture in the finger of his left hand. With only six days remaining ahead of the first Test match, there is a good chance that Gill might miss the first Test match. Gill has been batting in the number 3 position of Team India's playing XI and has been impressive in the last series against England and even in the forgettable series against New Zealand. His absence will be a big blow. India vs India A Warm-Up Match Highlights: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Manage Low Scores, KL Rahul Injured During Indian Cricket Team's Practice Match Simulation.

According to Times of India, A source close to the developments confirmed Gill’s injury. 'Yes, Shubman Gill is injured and has fractured his thumb while fielding during the match simulation. He went for scans after receiving attention from the medical team and the scans revealed a fracture. He looks highly doubtful for the opening Test but should be okay for the 2nd Test' said the well-placed source. This is the third consecutive injury scare faced by Team India after arriving in Perth. Ahead of this, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli both were hurt during practicing and the extent of their injuries is also yet to be confirmed. The team management will want all their players to be available for such a crucial first Test match and amid this, Gill's injury is absolutely not good news.

