Sanju Samson had been on a record-breaking spree in the recently concluded IND vs SA T20Is 2024, which culminated in the wicketkeeper-batter slamming his third 20-over century in the final match of the series on Friday, where the Kerala-born edged past the likes of Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and MS Dhoni to lead an elite club of glovesmen for Indian National Cricket Team. List of Batters With Consecutive Centuries in T20Is: Check Names of Cricketers Alongside Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma Who Have Scored Hundreds in Back-to-Back Innings.

Samson slammed a whirlwind 109* off 56, which was his fourth fifty-plus score, which is the most of any Indian wicketkeeper batter (designated) in T20Is, overtaking Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul's tally of three each. Behind, Samson, Kishan, and Rahul are former India captain MS Dhoni and current all-format keeper Rishabh Pant.

Most Fifty Plus Scores As Wicketkeeper For India in T20Is

Player 50+ Scores Innings Sanju Samson 4 18 Ishan Kishan 3 16 KL Rahul 3 8 MS Dhoni 2 85 Rishabh Pant 2 54

The remarkable thing about Samson's record is that the wicketkeeper has achieved this feat in just 18 innings, while Kishan took 16 to slam three fifty-plus scores. During his unbeaten knock of 109, Samson became the first batter to register three T20I centuries in a single calendar year.

In 37 T20Is for India, Samson has amassed 810 runs with three hundreds and two fifties, which does not showcase the wicketkeeper-batters full potential.

