Hyderabad, Jun 11 (PTI) Left-handed batter Tilak Varma is set to represent Hampshire in the County Championship after being approached by the English club, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Hyderabad and represents Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, has featured in 25 T20Is and four ODIs for India, scoring 749 and 68 runs respectively.

"The Hyderabad Cricket Association is happy to inform that Hyderabad International player Mr. N Thakur Tilak Varma has been approached by the team Hampshire County to play in the UK County Championship League," HCA said in a release.

"The Hyderabad Cricket Association wishes him a great stint with Hampshire County."

Varma also has played 18 First-Class games, making 1,204 runs with a highest score of 121 at an average 50.16. He has five hundreds and four fifties.

