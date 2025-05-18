A bizarre incident was spotted during the Worcestershire vs Essex County Championship 2025 match at the New Road, Worcester. Tom Taylor was batting for Worcestershire and he hit a boundary. As he was conversing with the non-striker, a swarm of bees entered the stadium and players started to lie flat on the chest or back to evade the bee-attack. Umpires followed suit along with the players and play had to be stopped for some time before it could be resumed again. 42-Year-Old James Anderson Scalps Maiden Wicket in County Championship 2025, Cleans Up Caleb Jewell During Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match (Watch Video).

Swarm of Bees Force Players and Umpires to Lie Flat

Here's something you don't see every day. Bees stop play between Worcestershire and Essex. pic.twitter.com/Nrtvy4TkvQ — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 16, 2025

