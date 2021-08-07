Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Purohit said Chopra has created history as the first ever Indian sportsman to win a medal in the track and field event in the Olympics. "His remarkable achievement of winning a gold medal is highly appreciable."

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Rs 6 Crore for Javelin Thrower.

The Governor, in his message, said Bajrang Punia has brought pride to India through his remarkable achievement in wrestling by winning a bronze medal.

Punia (65kg) won bronze medal at Olympics, beating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Beijing 2008 Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra Welcomes Javelin Thrower to ‘The Club’.

Stalin tweeted, "A remarkable day in the history of Indian sports. My heartiest congratulations to Neeraj chopra for ending the 120 year wait of India to win an athletics gold medal in Olympics. You've instilled a new sense of hope in a billion hearts. You are truly a national hero."

The Chief Minister congratulated Bajrang Punia on winning the sixth medal for India at Tokyo in his Olympics debut "through a clinical and dominating performance."

AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami hailed Chopra's achievement as phenomenal.

"You have scripted history by clinching the first gold for our nation in track & field events at #Olympics and have proved to the world how strong we are! You will be an inspiration to many ! My heartiest congratulations. #Tokyo2020," Palaniswami, who is also the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly said in his twitter handle.

PMK founder chief S Ramadoss, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan were among others who greeted Chopra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)