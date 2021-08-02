Tokyo [Japan], August 2 (ANI): After winning a bronze medal in the women's singles of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, India shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday said she would not be able to forget her experience at the Games and her journey does not stop here.

Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

"I appreciate all the well wishes and words of support from the bottom of my heart. I carried it all the way through and it means the world to me, just as this medal means everything for me to represent our nation. The Tokyo Olympics has been an experience that I will not forget, from preparing for 5 years to stepping in the medal podium -- each moment is forever etched with me," Sindhu said in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

"It has been a day and I still have no words to describe the feeling of holding an Olympic medal. It is always a dream come true each time. It has never just been a solo journey for me to get where I am. I am incredibly thankful to the people in my life who have continuously been with me through it all.

"I cannot thank everyone, but please know that I am so incredibly thankful and grateful for each and every person who has been there with me and the journey does not stop here," she added.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

The 26-year-old is now the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012. (ANI)

