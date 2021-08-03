Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the 12th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Athletics:

*Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35am IST.

*Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05am IST.

Boxing:

*Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semifinal 1: 11am IST.

Golf:

*Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1: 4am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Argentina in women's semifinal: 3:30pm IST.

Wrestling:

*Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00am IST start.

*Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00am IST start.

*Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.PTI PDS

