Tokyo, Aug 3 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the 12th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Athletics:
*Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35am IST.
*Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05am IST.
Boxing:
*Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semifinal 1: 11am IST.
Golf:
*Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 1: 4am IST.
Hockey:
*India vs Argentina in women's semifinal: 3:30pm IST.
Wrestling:
*Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00am IST start.
*Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00am IST start.
*Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.PTI PDS
