Tokyo, Aug 5 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the 14th day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Athletics:

*Gurpreet Singh in men's 50km race walk event: 2:00am IST.

*Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women's 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.

*Indian team in men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07pm IST.

Golf:

*Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round 3: 4:00am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Great Britain in women's bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling:

*Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men's freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.

*Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women's freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00am IST start.

