Tokyo, Jul 31 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the ninth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Golf:

*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00am IST.

Equestrian:

*Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15am IST

Boxing:

*Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36am IST

Badminton:

*P V Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women's singles bronze medal play-off match: 5pm IST

Hockey:

*India vs Great Britain in Men's quarterfinal: 5:30pm IST. PTI

