Tokyo, Jul 31 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the ninth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Golf:
*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00am IST.
Equestrian:
*Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15am IST
Boxing:
*Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36am IST
Badminton:
*P V Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women's singles bronze medal play-off match: 5pm IST
Hockey:
*India vs Great Britain in Men's quarterfinal: 5:30pm IST. PTI
