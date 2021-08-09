Tokyo, Aug 9 (PTI) The Tokyo Olympics organisers on Monday announced 28 new COVID-19 cases, none of them athletes, even as curtains were drawn on the 32nd Games here with a total of 458 infections reported during the showpiece held without spectators.

The new cases included 13 contractors and six Games-Concerned personnels. There were also six volunteers, two Tokyo employees and one from media among the infected.

Twenty one of them are residents of Japan.

The number of confirmed cases who are residents of Japan stood at 307.

Since the beginning of the Games, a total of 458 people have been infected by the virus, including 29 athletes.

A total of 115 Games-linked official have been reported COVID positive, while 249 cases were of contractors.

Twenty six people from the media fraternity were also infected, besides 12 employees and 27 volunteers.

A total of 42711 plus accredited personnel arrived from overseas during the Games.

Despite the raging global health crisis, Tokyo pulled off a successful Olympic Games, which concluded with a glittering closing ceremony on Sunday.

USA topped the medal tally with 39 golds, one ahead of China (38). Japan ended with a record haul of 27 gold medals to finish in the third position.

India also had a good campaign, recording their best ever haul of seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

