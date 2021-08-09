Lionel Messi has bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona and the media has been keeping a close watch of his moves. With each passing hour, the former Barcelona captain is strongly linked to PSG and now it is widely reported that Messi could undergo medical tests at the Ligue 1 giants on Monday. The Ligue 1 giants will unveil Messi as their player on Tuesday. The Argentine has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the French outfit with the option of a 1-year extension. Lionel Messi Posts an Emotional Note on Social Media After Farewell Ceremony, Former Barcelona Captain Says ‘I'm Leaving But it's Not Goodbye, Just See You Later’,

Lionel Messi broke down during the Barcelona press conference and said that he was not expecting to leave the club. All the members of Barcelona including the board members and players were also with him during his farewell. His wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his three kids Thiago, Mateo and Ciro were also with him during the event. The pictures and video of the event are making rounds on social media.

The truth is I don't know what to say," said Messi, who signed for the Catalan giants as a 13-year-old. "After 21 years I am leaving with my three Catalan Argentine children," said Messi, who won 10 league titles with the club. The six-time Ballon d'Or award winner also went on to say that he was not prepared to leave Barcelona in this fashion. Talking about the club, they are already preparing for the post-Messi era and sealed their first pre-season win against Juventus.

