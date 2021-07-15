Tokyo [Japan], July 15 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra on Thursday informed that the stay arrangements for the athletes at the Games Village are "very good".

India Chef de Mission B P Baishya, Dy Chef de Mission and CLO Prem Verma, Contingent Doctor and Addl CLO Arun Basil and Jt Director IOA George arrived in the Games Village on Wednesday to receive the first batch on Indian Contingent of 90 Indian athletes and officials in the Village arriving on Sunday.

"I was informed by Dy Chef de Mission that the stay arrangements at the Games Village are very good and the dining hall issues as Indis is one of the 14 countries with extra conditions also stands resolved. Thank You IOC, Tokyo Organising Committee, Japan and Team India," Batra said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched Team India's official cheer song 'Hindustani Way' created by AR Rahman and Ananya Birla ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, a visit to Hiroshima on July 16 to mark the start of the Olympic Truce is currently being arranged for President Thomas Bach. The IOC Executive Board meeting will then take place in Tokyo on July 17 and 18, followed by the 138th IOC Session on July 20.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

