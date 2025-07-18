Greifswald [Germany], July 18 (ANI): German football legend Toni Kroos received a 'State Order of Merit' in Greifswald on Friday, his hometown. Temporarily, the name of his hometown was also changed to 'Krooswald', with signs placed at its entrances.

As per a report from Sport1, as quoted by Goal.com, the ceremony took place at Volksstadion, where the now-retired 35-year-old started his youth career at the age of seven with Greifswalder FC.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of World Championship of Legends Season Two.

Kroos announced his retirement from professional football following the Euro Championships 2024 last year, where Germany faced a loss to eventual champions Spain in the quarterfinals. He secured his sixth UEFA Champions League and a fourth La Liga triumph with Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season.

Overall, he won a total of 34 major trophies in his football career and earned 114 caps for Germany. He was a crucial part of Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup-winning team, with two goals.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, July 18: Undisputed Champion John Cena & Cody Rhodes SummerSlam 2025 Contract Signing and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The event was attended by his family, locals and officials, with Minister-President Manuela Schwesig highlighting his footballer's foundation work in support of needy children and families across Germany.

Kroos made 463 appearances for Real Madrid, and his retirement last year was a shock to many.

Even though his professional career is over, Kroos took part in the Icon League, a five-a-side tournament featuring iconic retired players. He is expected to stay connected with the game through roles in media, coaching or as an ambassador. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)