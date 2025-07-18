The July 18 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be the build-up for the upcoming SummerSlam 2025 PLE. Multiple top wrestling stars, including the WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena, King of the Ring tournament winner Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss, The Viper Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa, Chelsea Green, and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, are being advertised for the Blue Brand. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

This week's Friday Night SmackDown will also serve as the fallout show for Saturday Night's Main Event and all-women's PLE Evolution. The July 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown will air live from the Frost Bank Centre in San Antonio, Texas. Similar to this week's Raw, the Blue Brand is expected to announce more matches for the upcoming PLE. On that note, take a look at this week's match card for Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown July 18 Match Card

In the Night of Champions 2025, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring tournament final. With this, Cody Rhodes secured the number one contender's spot for the WWE Undisputed Champion title. The American Nightmare is set to face WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. It will be a rematch of WrestleMania 41, where Cena clinched the belt. Who Will Win John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Three Possible Endings to Undisputed WWE Championship Clash.

This week's SmackDown will see John Cena and Cody Rhodes make their appearance. Both superstars will kick build towards the rematch at the upcoming PLE. The promotion has also announced that John Cena and Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face in the July 18 episode of SmackDown, where a contract signing will take place for SummerSlam 2025, making the title match official.

