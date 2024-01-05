Mandya (Karnataka), Jan 5 (PTI) Some of the top tennis talents, including India's Sasikumar Mukund, will be seen in action when an ITF event returns to the city after eight years through the Mandya Open, scheduled between January 7 and 14.

The tournament, the first ITF event to be played here since May 2015, has attracted players from over 18 countries and offers a prize pool of USD 25000.

Also Read | Steve Smith Expresses His Willingness To Open In Tests After David Warner's Retirement.

Apart from Mukund, other top players on the acceptance list are: Eric Vanshelboim (Ukraine), Kris van Wyk (South Africa), Giles Hussey (Great Britain) and Thomas Fancutt (Australia).

Local star SD Prajwal Dev from Mysore, who was recently included in India's Davis Cup team, is also among the five Indians to gain direct entry.

Also Read | Ex-Paralympian Oscar Pistorius Released On Parole After Serving Nine Years For Murder.

KSLTA Secretary, Maheshwar Rao said: “It is our endeavour to develop and grow the sport of tennis across the state."

"We hope that events like these will benefit the local players while giving small towns an international exposure.”

The singles main draw comprises 32 players, with 20 gaining direct entry while four earn a wild card.

The remaining eight players come from a 32-player pool who play the qualifiers between January 7 and 8.

Indians Rishi Reddy, Manish G, Manish Sureshkumar and Neeraj Yashpal received wild card entries for the main event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)