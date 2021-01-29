London, Jan 29 (AP) Tottenham striker Harry Kane faces a spell on the sidelines after being injured in 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said both of Kane's ankles were injured in the first half which could see him miss a "few weeks."

It's a packed schedule with coming up with two games a week across the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Kane has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists this season for Tottenham, which is sixth in the league. (AP)

