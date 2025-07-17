Auch (France), Jul 17 (AP) Tour de France riders applauded for a minute before the 12th stage on Thursday in memory of Samuele Privitera, the 19-year-old Italian who died after a crash while racing in Italy the day before.

Privitera crashed in the first stage of the Tour of Valle D'Aosta in the northwestern municipality of Pontey on Wednesday.

Also Read | World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

Race organizers said the circumstances of the accident were “still unclear and are being investigated by public safety authorities.”

Privitera was a member of the Hagens Berman Jayco team, the development team for Jayco Alula, which is racing at the Tour de France and whose members including Ben O'Connor wore black armbands.

Also Read | Thisara Perera and Shakib Al Hasan Join Super 60 Legends USA 2025.

“Samuele was and always will be the life and personality of this team,” Hagens Berman Jayco team director Axel Merckx said in a statement. “This team has always been a small family, and moments like this are unimaginable. He was irreplaceable. His joy, his spirit, his kindness, was always a bright light to whatever room or race that he was in at that moment. To lose him is devastating beyond words.”

Italian media reports said Privitera crashed on a descent about 35 kilometers from the finish in Aosta at a speed of almost 70 kph. He reportedly lost his helmet and crashed into a barrier.

The second stage of the the Tour of Valle D'Aosta was canceled and participating teams were being given a choice whether to continue with the third stage on Friday.

Tour de France riders also expressed their sorrow on social media.

“Rest in peace,” race favorite Tadej Pogacar, who crashed on Wednesday, wrote on Instagram. (AP) AM

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)