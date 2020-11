Sharjah, Nov 9 (PTI) Invited to bat, Trailblazers scored 118 for 8 against Supernovas in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Monday.

Brief Scores:

Trailblazers: 118 for 8 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 68; Radha Yadav 5/16).

