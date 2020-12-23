London [UK], December 23 (ANI): England and Atletico Madrid defender, Kieran Trippier on Wednesday was suspended for ten weeks by the Football Association (FA) for breaching anti-betting rules.

Along with this suspension, he has also been handed a 70,000 euros fine following misconduct in relation to breaches of The FA's Betting Rules.

"The Atletico Madrid defender denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8(1)(b), which were said to occur during July 2019, and requested a personal hearing," said the FA in an official release.

"An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing," it added.

The suspension, which includes all football and football-related activity, is effective worldwide from December 23 following an application to FIFA.

As a result of this ban, Trippier will miss at least 14 matches for Atletico Madrid including the Champions League last-16 first-leg match against Chelsea on February 23.

Atletico Madrid is currently at the top of La Liga standings with 32 points from 13 matches. (ANI)

