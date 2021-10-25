London, Oct 25 (AP) Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted at major team changes ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie at home to Southampton by suggesting it is 'the moment to give some players a rest' as his side battle for major trophies this season.

Tuchel's side are top of the English Premier League, looking to defend their UEFA Champions League title, and in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea thrashed Norwich 7-0 at home in the EPL on Saturday and now Tuchel has to decide whether to change a winning team after Mason Mount scored the first hat-trick of his career while Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell all found the net.

The EPL leaders will be looking for a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions when they host Southampton. (AP)

