Afghanistan takes on Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While Afghanistan directly qualified for Super 12 round due to better ranking, Scotland made it to the next stage after finishing on top of Group B in Round 1.

Afghanistan start as favourites to win this clash but Scotland look in top form and pose a threat to Afghan boys. In the warm up matches, Afghanistan defeated defending champions West Indies and showed why they belong to highest level. Scotland will be eager to display their skills as well.

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir. AFG vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Usman Ghani.