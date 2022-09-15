Deauville (France), Sep 15 (PTI) Tvesa Malik shot 3-under 68 in the first round of the Lacoste Ladies Open de France here on Thursday.

She was T-3 after her effort though many of the players were still on the course.

It Tvesa's best effort since the final round of the individual event at the Aramco Series Ladies Bangkok in May. In Bangkok, Tvesa had a 4-under 68 in the final round and she was T-26, also her best finish this season.

Amandeep Drall, who finished in the top-10 last week in Switzerland, shot 2-under 69.

Vani Kapoor finished 1-over 72 and was T-42, while Diksha Dagar was 1-over through 15 holes.

Tvesa was in fine form as three of her four birdies came on Par-3s and one on Par-5 and she had one bogey. She birdied the third, eighth, ninth and 15th and dropped a shot on fourth.

Amandeep had four birdies against two bogeys in her 2-under 69.

It has been a lack-lustre season for Tvesa, who finished 19th in the Order of Merit on the Ladies European Tour.

Apart from Tvesa, three players had returned cards of 68 and they were Pia Babnik, Felicity Johnson and Caroline Hedwall.

