London, Sep 15: Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021. He has had a series of knee operations. Roger Federer Retires: Tributes Pour In After Swiss Icon Announces Laver Cup 2022 To Be His Last Tennis Tournament.

Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love, Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

This news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which was expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams' career. (AP)

