New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Cadet world champion Mansi Lather on Sunday booked her ticket to the U20 Asian Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from July 5-13, after winning the trials in the women's 68kg category here.

Mansi, who also won a bronze at the senior Asian Championship in March this year, prevailed over Delhi's Srishti in the final.

Also Read | Canadian GP 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of F1 Race From Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on TV in India.

Also making the Indian squad in 57kg weight class was Muksan who last month won a gold in the UWW Ranking Series Mongolia Open in 59kg. She beat Maharashtra's Ashlesha Kalyan in the final.

Muskan trains at Sir Chhotu Ram Akhada in Rohtak under coach Mandeep Singh. Another wrester from the same training centre winning the trial was Muskan in women's 65kg after she beat Maharashtra's Roshni in the final.

Also Read | Why Is Barcelona Not Playing FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Check Reason Behind Catalans’ Absence From Competition.

Other women wrestlers who have qualified for the Championships were Shruti (50kg), Saarika (53kg), Reena (55kg), Nehar Sharma (57kg), Anjli (62kg), Harshita (72kg) and Kajal (76kg).

The trials were held at IG Stadium.

The trials for men's freestyle and Greco Roman style were held in Lucknow on June 14.

Freestyle squad: Ankush (57kg), Anuj (61kg), Ashwani (65kg), Sourabh (70kg), Vivek (74kg), Amit (79kg), Sachin (86kg), Sachin (92kg), Vishal (97kg) and Jashpooran (125kg).

Greco Roman: Nitin (55kg), Suraj (60kg), Varun (63kg), Yogesh (67kg), Akash Punia (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Prince (82kg), Rohit (87kg), Naman (97kg), and Joginder Rathi (130kg).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)