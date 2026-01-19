Windhoek [Namibia], January 19 (ANI): South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan registered wins in their respective ICC Under 19 World Cup matches scheduled in Windhoek and Harare on Monday.

South Africa, with a win and loss, moved to second spot in Group D below Afghanistan, who have won both their games so far. Sri Lanka dominates Group A with two wins in two matches, while Pakistan is second in Group C, next to unbeaten England, with a win and a loss so far.

In South Africa's clash against Tanzania, the 2014 champions were put to bat first by Tanzania. Centuries came from Jason Rowles (125* in 101 balls, with 10 fours and five sixes) and skipper Muhammed Bulbulia (108 in 108 balls, with 10 fours and a six) after openers Jorich Van Schalkwyk (47 in 34 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Adnaan Lagadien (32 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) had set a platform with 58-run stand.

Bulbulia and Rowles put on 201 runs for the third wicket, and a blitz from Paul James (46 in 18 balls, with two fours and five sixes) guided Proteas to 397/5 in 50 overs. It was their highest total in U19 World Cup history and overall eighth-highest.

None of the Tanzanian batters could touch the 20-run mark as they were skittled out for 68 in 32.2 overs, losing by 329 runs, with Bayanda Majola (2/6) and Jason Rowles (2/14) bowling destructive spells of 6.2 and seven overs respectively. Rowles took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

In Sri Lanka's clash against Ireland at Windhoek, SL U19 opted to bat first after winning the toss. After being restricted to 59/3 in 15 overs, skipper Vimath Dinsara (95 in 102 balls, with six fours and a six) and Kavija Gamage (49 in 69 balls, with six fours) put on a 80-run stand for the fourth wicket, while Chamika Heenatigala (51* in 53 balls, with four boundaries) was also involved in a century stand with his captain.

SL reached 267/5 in 50 overs, with Oliver Riley (2/51) being the pick of the Irish bowlers.

In the runchase of 268 runs, Dulnith Sigera (4/19 in 4.1 overs) and Rasith Nimsara (3/29 in eight overs) took wickets on a regular note, with Callum Armstrong (39 in 83 balls, with three fours) being the only one to cross the 20-run mark among the top seven batters. Skipper Oliver (31* in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Reuben Wilson (32 in 29 balls, with two fours and two sixes) had a 46-run stand for the seventh wicket, but Ireland was packed for 161 runs in 40.1 overs, losing by 106 runs. Vimath took home the 'POTM' honours for his fine knock under pressure.

Shifting to Harare, Pakistan elected to field first against Scotland. Ali Raza (4/47 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Momin Qamar (3/46 in nine overs) kept Scotland in check, bundling them out for 187 runs in 48.1 overs, with skipper Thomas Knight (37 in 72 balls, with three fours), Finlay Jones (33 in 56 balls, with two sixes) being the top scorers for their side.

Pakistan faced some challenges initially, restricted to 48/2 in 11.1 overs, with Sameer Minhas (28 in 30 balls, with three fours) not leaving a massive impact. Usman Khan (75 in 85 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Ahmed Hussain (47 in 92 balls, with three fours) put up a 111-run stand for the third wicket. Pakistan sealed the win in 43.1 overs, with six wickets in hand, with Usman getting the 'POTM' award. (ANI)

