Phuket, Dec 2 (PTI) Olympian Udayan Mane overcame the disappointment of missing the cut last week by firing a 4-under 67 that placed him Tied-5th after the first round of the Laguna Phuket Championship.

Joining him in Tied-5th spot was Veer Ahlawat (67) hoping to build on the Top-10 he achieved last week.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand 2nd Test at Wankhede Stadium.

Mane, who had two birdies early, triple bogeyed the Par-4 seventh but had six birdies against one bogey on back nine for a good day's work.

Veer Ahlawat, who was T-8 in the first of the two events in Phuket Series, was more steady with six birdies against two bogeys.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs HFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

One shot behind them with 3-under 68 was Shiv Kapur, who had a good start last week, too. He was Tied-13. Kapur was bogey free in his round of 68.

Korea's Bio Kim took the first-round clubhouse lead after shooting an exceptional eight-under-par 62, which at one point looked like being sub 60.

The Korean, who first hit global headlines over a decade ago when he qualified for the PGA Tour as a 20 year old, had an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey at Laguna Golf Phuket, where preferred lies were being played.

It saw him finish one shot ahead of Australian Travis Smyth, whose 63 was no doubt inspired by the fact he played in the same group as Kim.

Among other Indians, Aman Raj, S Chikkarangappa, Khalin Joshi and Karandeep Kochhar carded 2-under 68 each to be Tied-21st. Rashid Khan (70) was T-43, while Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) was T-67.

Needing low scores in the second round to make the halfway cut were SSP Chawrasia (73) at T-99, Aadil Bedi (+3 after 14) at T-108, Jeev Milkha Singh (75) at T-119, Viraj Madappa (+5 after 15) at T-133 and Honey Baisoya (+6 after 15) at T-136.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)