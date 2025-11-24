Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Ahead of the start of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, set to begin from November 28 to December 10, the Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he has inspected the full arrangements of Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, noting that security and transportation for students are also in place at the venue for the marquee event.

Chennai will host three pools of the tournament's 24 competing nations, including India, with matches taking place from November 28 to December 10. In total, 72 games will be played across Chennai and Madurai during the tournament.

Also Read | India Clinch Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025 Title, Beat Chinese Taipei 35-28 in Dhaka to Secure Back-to-Back Championships.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said that full arrangements, including security and transportation for students, are ready for the 14th Men's Junior Hockey World Cup matches in Chennai. He also congratulated India's Kabaddi World Cup winners and announced plans to honour their Tamilian coach.

"I inspected the arrangements at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, where the matches of the 14th Men's Junior Hockey World Cup will be held...All arrangements for the tournament have been fully made. The matches will begin on the 28th in Madurai and Chennai. Arrangements have been made to bring students staying in hostels, especially those involved in sports, to watch the matches by providing buses...Adequate security arrangements have been made. All necessary preparations are in place. I also extend my congratulations to the winners of the Kabaddi World Cup. The team's coach, who is a Tamilian, will be invited and honoured once they return to the country," Udhayanidhi Stalin said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025: Marco Jansen's Six-Wicket Masterclass Puts South Africa in Complete Control, Proteas Stretch Lead to 314 Runs After Dominant Day 3.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government also inaugurated the Madurai International Hockey Stadium, a newly built world-class facility at the Race Course Complex. Designed to meet rigorous Olympic standards and equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, the stadium marks a significant boost to hockey development in southern India, a Hockey India release said.

"The newly constructed Madurai International Hockey Stadium is a testament to Tamil Nadu's ambition to emerge as a global sporting destination. This facility symbolises Madurai's arrival on the world sporting stage. Our vision extends beyond this tournament -- we aim to establish Madurai as the leading hub of hockey excellence in southern India and a catalyst for holistic development," Udhayanidhi Stalin had said at the inauguration of the facility. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)