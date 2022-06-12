Budapest [Hungary], June 12 (ANI): Zsolt Nagy and Jonas Hofmann traded early goals as Hungary and Germany shared the points in a compelling encounter in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday.

Hungary had stunned Germany with an early goal when these teams met at UEFA EURO 2020, and the hosts needed only six minutes to go ahead in Budapest, Nagy rifling ruthlessly beyond Manuel Neuer after the goalkeeper had beaten Roland Sallai's header into his path.

An open, attacking start from both sides invited ambition in the middle of the pitch. When Nico Schlotterbeck's perceptive pass found Hofmann inside the penalty area, the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder beat the advancing Peter Gulacsi to the delivery, poked the ball past the goalkeeper and calmly slotted in to ensure Germany's deficit was wiped out within four minutes.

Neuer produced an improvised save to thwart adventurous full-back Attila Fiola's strike shortly before the break, but the second half offered far less action in either penalty area. Hofmann could not locate Timo Werner with the Hungary goal gaping, and substitute Martin Adam directed a close-range header in to Neuer's arms.

Germany's No. 1 was forced to tip Daniel Gazdag's drive from distance over his crossbar in the closing stages and ensure the visitors' dominance in possession was rewarded with a point. Hungary remain second in the section, a point above Die Mannschaft and one behind leaders Italy.

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach after the match said: "The boys played really well. It wasn't easy, it took a lot of energy. My team showed me very important skills. We can be happy with the result but we want to improve in possession. The most important thing is that no-one can be sure of getting points against us and they have to show our team respect. We've shown that we can run, fight, give our heart and soul. This is what I like best about the team: that they never give up. They always fight."

While, Hansi Flick, Germany's coach expressed: "We need to make sure we learn our lessons from this game. We lacked a bit of conviction. I won't go on and start making any excuses: we wanted the three points today and everyone in the dressing room is disappointed that we didn't get them."

Hungary have scored in 11 of their last 12 UEFA Nations League matches. While, Germany are unbeaten in their last 12 matches, drawing four times. (ANI)

