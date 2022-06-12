As the 2022 F1 Championship race heats up, we head to Baku for the latest instalment of Azerbaijan GP. The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held at the Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for the 2022 Azerbaijan GP live streaming and main race timings can scroll down below for details. Formula 1: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Storms to Azerbaijan GP Pole.

Charles Leclerc will once again be starting at pole for another race this season as he finished at the top of the podium during the qualifiers. Sergio Perez took P2 while his Red Bull team-mate and defending champions Max Verstappen will start in the second row after finishing P3. Another Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will be alongside him.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 Final Race, Dates, Times of Practice, Qualifying & Main Event

The Azerbaijan GP 2022 main race will take place at the Baku City Center On June 12, 2022 (Sunday). The race will take place at 04.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch F1 Azerbaijan GP 2022 Main Race Live Telecast?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 telecast will be available in India. The fans can watch the Azerbaijan GP 2022 live in India by tuning into Star Sports' SD/HD channels.

How to Watch F1 Azerbaijan GP 2022 Main Race Live Streaming Online?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 main race will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app and website to get the live streaming of Azerbaijan GP.

