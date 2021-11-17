Bambolim (Goa) [India], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of the start of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Sabir Pasha feels bio-bubble fatigue won't be a problem for the side having already played the showpiece event last year in a similar situation.

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will launch their ISL 2021-22 campaign on November 23 against Hyderabad FC at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim in Goa.

The club's assistant coach isn't concerned about living in a bio-bubble as he wants Chennaiyin FC players to focus on the game as the tournament starts.

"It (challenges of playing in a bio-bubble) is the same. Like last year we have lived in the bubble but the coaches who have been here for the first time might face a little difficulty.

"For us, it is the same, it is like one more year. It was difficult for us during the start of last year but then we adjusted to it and now again we have come here and we know what is going to happen in the bubble," Pasha said while replying to a query from ANI in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"Most importantly we have to focus on football that is how we can get out of all of this. Once the game starts, we will be fully focused on the game so I don't think it should be a big problem," he added.

Pasha is confident of a good show this time around as he believes the team has gained the required momentum from their pre-season and warm-up fixtures.

"Practice sessions are going well. It's difficult to gel when you have new players in your team but pre-season has been going right for us and we have done very well," said the assistant coach.

"They [players] have been showing great progress as a unit. We played warm-up matches and players know what we require from them. We are settled now as a unit and ready to go," he added.

Aiming for their third ISL title, Marina Machans began their pre-season camp on September 26 and have been preparing for the upcoming season since then.

The team has also played five warm-up games against the fellow ISL clubs which helped them to try out all the possible combinations ahead of their opening match.

Though the team has been preparing well, the former India international Pasha is well aware of the strong competition of India's premier football league and said they will be aiming to capitalise on the chances in order to win matches.

"It's not going to be easy for us or anyone for that matter. In ISL, it's all about how you perform on that particular day. Our immediate target is to win matches and we cannot do like last season, creating chances and not finishing. We just have to put the ball in the net. That's our main target," said Pasha, who has been with Chennaiyin FC since 2016.

Accompanying Pasha in the virtual press conference was the young Indian star Rahim Ali, who said he is focused on keeping things simple and helping the team win matches.

"If I am playing as a No. 9 so my role is the same as U-23. Play simple and help the team. I will try to help the team for the whole 90 minutes if I get the chance to do so. That is my main target this season," Rahim said.

The 21-year-old Rahim, who made a senior national debut in September and was part of the 2021 SAFF Cup-winning Indian side, had an impressive outing on Tuesday during the club's final friendly encounter when he netted one in his side's 2-3 loss against Bengaluru FC. (ANI)

