With Team India starting a new chapter in the T20I format, a number of changes and fresh faces were expected in their first Twenty-20 International encounter against New Zealand in Jaipur and one of them was Venkatesh Iyer, who made his debut for the national team in the match. So as the KKR star takes the field for India for the first time, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. IND vs NZ, 1st T20I Score Updates.

Venkatesh Iyer got his opportunity for the national team after impressing in the UAE leg of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer opened for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021 and was impressive on their route to the final, scoring 370 runs in 10 games with an average of 40+.

Venkatesh Iyer Quick Facts

Venkatesh Iyer was born on December 25, 1994, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

He represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and made his Ranji debut in the 2018-19 season

Venkatesh Iyer made his IPL debut for KKR in the 2021 season against RCB

He scored 370 runs in IPL 2021 with an average of 40+

Iyer was selected as a net bowler in India’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad

Venkatesh Iyer has an impressive resume and will be aiming for an exciting debut with the national team. Coming off a brilliant IPL 2021, the 26-year-old will have huge expectations from him as in 53 T20 matches, he has an average of 39 and a strike rate of 135 plus.

