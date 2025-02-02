Berlin, Feb 2 (AP) Union Berlin, the team with the worst attack in the Bundesliga, is signing Croatian forward Marin Ljubicic to address the problem.

Union said Sunday that the 22-year-old Ljubicic was arriving from Austrian team LASK. It did not give the length of his contract.

Also Read | Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami, Live Streaming Online on Apple TV: Watch Free Telecast of Club Friendly 2025 Match on TV and Online in IST.

Ljubicic scored 28 goals in 75 matches in Austria's Bundesliga for LASK after joining the club from Croatian club Hajduk Split in 2022.

“Marin is a big talent in his age group and has shown what qualities he has in front of goal, and not just at LASK,” Union sporting director Horst Heldt said. “His awareness, speed and technical strengths will help us and give the coaching team more options in attack.”

Also Read | Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Kicker magazine reported Union was paying 4.5 million euros plus possible bonuses to LASK for the player.

Union has only managed 16 goals in 20 rounds of the Bundesliga so far. Its offensive shortcomings were illustrated again in a scoreless draw with Leipzig on Saturday, when it created good opportunities without reward.

In four of five games under new coach Steffen Baumgart, Union has failed to score. It was also a problem under Baumgart's predecessor, Bo Svensson.

Union was also reportedly close to signing forward Maximilian Philipp from Freiburg. The 30-year-old Philipp hasn't featured much for Freiburg this season. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)