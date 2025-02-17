Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Union Sports Mansukh Mandaviya attended the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday.

After taking a holy dip at Mahakumbh, Mandaviya said that taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh is a matter of faith and devotion for all and there is a lot of crowd still expected with some days to go. He also responded back to criticism on the state government regarding various arrangements at the event.

" Taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh 2025 is a matter faith and devotion for everyone...It is a matter of faith and Sanatan; whoever has to say anything about this Mahakumbh may say it, but everything is happening by the grace of God," said Mandaviya.

Also, former Indian cricketer and T20 World Cup-winning pacer RP Singh attended the event and lauded the government for handling everything well.

"I have come here for the second time. The management here is great and I am very fortunate that I got the opportunity of Kumbh Snan in this time period... It is difficult to think how 50 crore people could be handled, but the government handled very well," said the former cricketer, wno represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is, taking a total of 124 wickets.

As Prayagraj continues to witness a huge footfall of devotees gathering at Mahakumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that so far, 53 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and this process will continue for the next nine days.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This moment is even more important for us when Mahakumbh is being organized, which has become the world's largest spiritual and cultural event to date. So far, 53 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and this process will continue for the next nine days."

He further said that this is the potential of the country and people got opportunity to visit Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees continued to arrive at Mahakumbh 2025 to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the 36th day of the festival on Monday.

Over 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip so far at the world's largest human gathering.

A massive influx of devotees was seen at the Prayagraj Railway station on Monday. Police officials were constantly vigilant to manage the overwhelming crowd.

The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force, G P Singh reviewed the security arrangements for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh on Sunday, also appreciated how there is a 'fine synergy' between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF and all other agencies involved.

To ease the extra rush of passengers during the Mahakumbh Mela and in the backdrop of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has decided to run four special trains to facilitate smooth travel for devotees and travellers.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of 18 people and left many others injured, Central Railway has also announced the operation of four special trains for pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh. (ANI)

