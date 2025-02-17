As Formula 1 gears up to celebrate its prestigious 75th anniversary in 2025, Louis Vuitton's presence will be unmistakable across various iconic race locations around the globe. For the first time, the luxury brand will feature trackside branding, marking a significant milestone for Louis Vuitton at a major sporting event. Additionally, the brand will showcase its exquisite Trophy Trunks, which will be awarded ahead of races and presented on the podium to honor the victorious drivers, further intertwining the brand with the celebratory essence of motorsports. Valentino Yellow Is the New Red: Inside Alessandro Michele’s Vision for the Roman Fashion House.

This partnership represents a significant moment in the ongoing evolution of the convergence of fashion, culture, sports, and entertainment. Louis Vuitton's involvement with motorsports began in earnest with the creation of a custom Trophy Trunk for the prestigious Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco in 2021. The new partnership not only builds on this initial foray but also reinforces Louis Vuitton's rich history of creating bespoke trunks for other elite competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, the Ballon d'Or, and the Olympic Games.

The excitement for the 2025 Formula 1 season will kick off in Melbourne on March 16, where Louis Vuitton will have a substantial presence woven into the fabric of race day events, contributing to an unforgettable experience for fans and competitors alike. This collaboration promises to elevate both the fashion and motorsport realms, creating a vibrant intersection of style and speed. With its tagline, "Victory travels in Louis Vuitton," the brand aims to elevate the prestige of Formula 1 while celebrating the pinnacle of athletic and engineering achievement.

