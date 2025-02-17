India national cricket team veteran batter Rohit Sharma saw his worst year in Test cricket in 2024 as a captain and batter. Opener Rohit Sharma amassed 619 runs in 14 tests at a poor average of 24.76. The right-handed batter made two centuries and as many half-centuries. Before New Zealand's home Test series, Rohit Sharma's Test record as captain was decent. However, things changed pretty quickly. The Rohit-led India suffered a shambolic 3-0 whitewash in a three-match Test series at home. New Zealand's whitewash also ended India's home dominance, which lasted more than 10 years. Rohit Sharma Gives Playful Smile to Security Staff at Mumbai Airport When Asked to Remove his Glasses As Team India Leaves for Champions Trophy 2024, Video Goes Viral.

India's whitewash at home dented their chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final. Things didn't change for Rohit during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. Team India lost the series 1-3, where Sharma's scores were 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 10, and 3. It is to be noted that Rohit missed the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons and dropped himself during the fifth Test in Sydney.

After the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, cricket pundits lashed out at Sharma's batting abilities and captaincy in Test cricket. Although Rohit has made clear that he has no plans to retire from any format, it seems likely that the board had a clear conversation with the 37-year-old about his future in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma Not To Be Picked in Tests Again

According to a report by PTI, Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be considered for the Test anymore. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for a new Test captain, who could take over the leadership responsibilities during India's Tour of England in June-July. The PTI report stated that Jasprit Bumrah, who is the designated Test vice-captain, will take over the captaincy duties from Rohit Sharma during the away England Test series this year.

"It is understood that the main bone of contention was that Bumrah is yet to start bowling full tilt and those in the know of things said that it is very difficult to get match-fit in such a short time. “Rather, he can come back for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and then lead India in England as Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for Tests again,” PTI wrote as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has led Team India in Test cricket on three occasions. Bumrah captained the Test side during the fifth Test match against England in 2022. India lost that Test. Bumrah then captained India during the Perth Test against Australia in 2024. From Maggi Noodles to IPL, Nita Ambani Recalls Meeting 'Two Young Lanky Boys' Hardik and Krunal Pandya at Mumbai Indians Camp, Sheds Light on Scouting Jasprit Bumrah (Watch Video).

Bumrah single-handedly destroyed the hosts and secured a memorable victory. Incidentally, that was the only Test India won during the Australia Tour 2024-25. Bumrah once again took the leadership responsibilities during the Sydney Test. Unfortunately, he got injured, and India lost the match and the series 1-3.

