Navi Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the eliminator of the inaugural Women's Premier League here on Friday.

Grace Harris is back in place of Shabnim Ismail for UP Warriorz, while MI are playing an unchanged side.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/capt), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri. PTI AH

